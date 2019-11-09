The efforts of Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) forced 36 militants if the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) and radical movement Taliban surrender in the province of Nangarhar, its governor, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, said on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The efforts of Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) forced 36 militants if the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia ) and radical movement Taliban surrender in the province of Nangarhar, its governor , Shah Mahmood Miakhel, said on Saturday.

"The process of surrendering militants has been accelerated with the expansion of security forces operations in the districts, 32 IS and four Taliban militants have been surrendered due to efforts of the NDS," Miakhel said at the news conference.

The surrendered people previously acted in Achin, Haskamin, Sherzad and Khogyani districts, and now regret their past actions, he added.

One of the militants is a Pakistani citizen, and the rest are from Nangarhar, Kunar, Faryab, Kunduz and some other northern provinces, NDS Director for Nangarhar Gen. Nazar Ali Wahidi said.

The surrendered militants said they had been lured into the radical groups by false preaching, but when they saw their action, they joined the peace process.