Over 30 Taliban Killed in Afghan Security Forces' Operations in Wardak, Kandahar- Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Twenty-one Taliban insurgents were killed in the Afghan security forces' operation in the central province of Maidan Wardak, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Yesterday, defense and security forces, with the support of the air force, conducted an operation against the Taliban in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

As a result of the operation, 21 Taliban, including Anar, a key Taliban commander, were killed," the ministry said in a statement.

Also on Sunday, the defense and security forces targeted the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar, leaving 14 people killed and seven others injured, and destroying weapons and ammunition.