Over 30 Terrorist Suspects Arrested in Southern Turkey - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) More than 30 terrorist suspects have been arrested in Turkey's southernmost province of Hatay during a special operation, The Daily Sabah reports.

Police in Hatay arrested 16 suspected members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization) on Sunday, according to the Turkish newspaper.

In addition, 17 militants from the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) were also arrested in the province on Sunday.

During the searches, firearms, ammunition and drugs were seized, The Daily Sabah said.