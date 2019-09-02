UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Trapped On Burning Boat Off California, Many Feared Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:25 PM

Over 30 trapped on burning boat off California, many feared dead

Rescuers scrambled Monday to reach as many as 34 people trapped below the deck of a burning commercial scuba-dive boat off the coast of California, US Coast Guard officials said. Many were feared dead

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Rescuers scrambled Monday to reach as many as 34 people trapped below the deck of a burning commercial scuba-dive boat off the coast of California, US Coast Guard officials said. Many were feared dead.

Firefighters converged on the scene near Santa Cruz Island but the blaze and intense heat prevented them from breaching the hull of the 75-foot (23-meter) vessel to see if there were survivors, they said.

"I'm unaware of any survivors at this time," Coast Guard Petty Officer Aaron Bemis told CNN, adding that it was too early to confirm casualties.

Beamis said the fire broke out at around 3:15 am local time (1015 GMT) as passengers were below deck in a sleeping area.

Five crew members who were in a cabin above deck made it off the boat, Beamis said. But those below deck, who he said were reported to number 34, had not been accounted for.

"The fire was so intense that even after it was put out, we're not able to actually embark the vessel and, you know, look for survivors at this point. It's still ongoing," he said.

He said the fire was put out multiple times but flared back up, apparently because of the amount of fuel in the vessel.

Bill Nash, a spokesperson for Ventura County, told CNN many people were feared dead.

"It's a large boat, and we know we have numerous fatalities. I don't have an exact number," Nash said.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Santa Cruz From

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

16 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Man arrested for killing his wife in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.