Over 30 Turkish Military Sentenced To Life In 2016 Coup Attempt Trial - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

A court in Ankara has sentenced 32 military personnel to life imprisonment on charges of taking over the state-owned TRT TV channel during the 2016 failed coup, Turkish media reported on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A court in Ankara has sentenced 32 military personnel to life imprisonment on charges of taking over the state-owned TRT tv channel during the 2016 failed coup, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, in addition to the 32 life sentences, the court sentenced 106 people to prison with terms ranging from six to 16 years, and acquitted another 102 people.

In July 2016, a group of renegades within the Turkish armed forces attempted but failed to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who then retaliated by commissioning purges among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement.

The government has blamed the coup on followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, referring to them as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). Thousands of people, including state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers, have been arrested on terrorism charges over suspected links to FETO.

