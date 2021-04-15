Over 30 Wildifres Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Thirty-three forest fires have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 630 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 33 wildfires on an area of 256 hectares [633 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on April 14, 2021," the service said.

The day before, also 33 wildfires were put out on an area of 563 acres.