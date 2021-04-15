UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Wildifres Extinguished In Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:30 AM

Over 30 Wildifres Extinguished in Russia Over Past Day - Aerial Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Thirty-three forest fires have been put out in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of over 630 acres, Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said in a statement.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, 33 wildfires on an area of 256 hectares [633 acres] have been extinguished in Russia over the past day on April 14, 2021," the service said.

The day before, also 33 wildfires were put out on an area of 563 acres.

Related Topics

Russia April

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

5 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

6 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

5 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

5 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

5 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.