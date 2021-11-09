Over 300 Attempts to Illegally Cross Polish Border Detected Over Past 24 Hours - Guards

Poland has detected 309 attempts to illegally cross the border over the past 24 hours, the border service said on Monday, adding that 17 people have been detained

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Poland has detected 309 attempts to illegally cross the border over the past 24 hours, the border service said on Monday, adding that 17 people have been detained.

"Yesterday we recorded 309 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

17 people were detained (mostly Iraqi citizens). 85 decisions were issued to leave the territory of the Republic of Poland. Six people were arrested for complicity (2 citizens of Ukraine, one citizen of Uzbekistan, one citizen of Syria, one citizen of Germany). Other attempts (to illegally enter Poland were) prevented," the border service tweeted.