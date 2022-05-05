Over 300 Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol, Other Cities in Ukraine - UN Coordinator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) More than 300 civilians have been evacuated from the cities of Mariupol, Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka, the United Nation's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said in a statement.

"A new safe passage operation to evacuate civilians stranded in Mariupol and other communities has been completed today," Lubrani said in a press release on Wednesday. "Over 300 civilians from Mariupol, Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka are now receiving humanitarian assistance in Zaporizhzhie."