Over 300 Nigerian Schoolgirls Released From Militia Captivity in Northwest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Militants in Nigeria let go a group of more than 300 young girls abducted from school earlier this week in the northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria's Vanguard newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the report, a group of 317 secondary school girls were released after spending three days in a militia camp.

They are now reportedly due to be transported to Gusau, Zamfara's capital.

It is not yet clear was it because of ransom or some other reason that the militia freed the girls.

The militants ambushed the Jangebe Government Secondary School on Thursday. They kidnapped the girls and drove them out of the premises on vehicles. Such attacks have recently become a worrying trend in Nigeria's northern and central regions, where banditry and terrorist activities are particularly present.