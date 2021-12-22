UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Over 300 Opposition Supporters Declare Hunger Strike to Demand Saakashvili's Release

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) More than 300 people backing or belonging to the Georgian opposition declared on Tuesday a mass hunger strike in a bid to force the release of former leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been imprisoned since October.

"We must resort to extreme measures. A mass hunger strike begins. At the moment, it involves more than 300 people.

I am sure that hundreds of people will join our protest," Nika Melia, head of the opposition United National Movement, told reporters.

He announced the hunger strike during a demonstration in Saakashvili's support, held in Tbilisi earlier in the day.

The former leader was arrested on October 1 after returning to Georgia from Ukraine and faced several criminal charges. After the arrest, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike, as he considered himself a political prisoner. He is currently hospitalized with post-strike health issues.

