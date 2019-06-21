Over 300 People Arrested During Violent Rallies in Tbilisi - Georgian Interior Ministry

Over 300 people were detained on Thursday and Friday during violent rallies in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi that were sparked by the participation of Russian delegates in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session, a spokesperson for the Georgian Interior Ministry said

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Over 300 people were detained on Thursday and Friday during violent rallies in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi that were sparked by the participation of Russian delegates in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) session, a spokesperson for the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

Protests swept Tbilisi on Thursday. The radicals seized the parliament building, where the Russian representatives were, in the afternoon and tried to storm the parliament again in the evening. They were joined by the opposition, which demanded the resignation of the government. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, As many as 240 people were injured during the rally.

"As many as 305 protesters were detained for various offenses. The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation under Article 225 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which implies the organization, holding and participation in public unrest," the spokesperson said.

According to him, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of those persons who helped turn the protest into riots. Law enforcement officers will also be held accountable if it is proved that they have exceeded their authority.

The Kremlin has already condemned the events in Tbilisi as "nothing more than a Russophobic provocation," voicing extreme concern over "aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens."