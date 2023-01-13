UrduPoint.com

Over 300 People Arrested In Peru Since Start Of Protests - Prosecutor's Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Police have arrested over 300 people, including one minor, since the start of the anti-government protests in Peru in December 2022, the Peruvian Attorney General's Office said on Friday.

"The arrest of 329 people, including one minor, have taken place. Criminals cases have been opened against them for mass riots, violence, resistance to the authorities and obstruction of work of public services ," the statement read.

The office also said it had initiated eight investigations into fatal incidents during the protests.

On December 7, 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo.

He was arrested on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state as he tried to dissolve the parliament and rule by decree before the impeachment vote. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte was appointed the country's new leader.

The events have sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government and calling for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament.

At least 48 people have died since the start of the protests, media reported.

