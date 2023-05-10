Over 300 People Attended Victory Day Events in Cairo - Sputnik Correspondent

More than 300 people attended the Victory Day events in the Russian House in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) More than 300 people attended the Victory Day events in the Russian House in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

St. George ribbons were handed out to the guests at the entrance. The Immortal Regiment event was held as part of the celebration of the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism. Russians and citizens of other former Soviet republics living in Egypt provided photographs of their relatives. The event was followed by a festive concert, with an opening speech by Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko.

"This festival of unity and courage gives confidence and strength to citizens of Russia and our like-minded people in other countries. We honor the memory of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers who defeated a powerful and evil enemy, and we cannot let them down," Borisenko said.

In addition to the Russians, representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Serbia and Sudan attended the celebration of Victory Day in Cairo. The event also aroused great interest among Egyptian nationals - ordinary citizens and students studying Russian.