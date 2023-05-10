UrduPoint.com

Over 300 People Attended Victory Day Events In Cairo - Sputnik Correspondent

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Over 300 People Attended Victory Day Events in Cairo - Sputnik Correspondent

More than 300 people attended the Victory Day events in the Russian House in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) More than 300 people attended the Victory Day events in the Russian House in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

St. George ribbons were handed out to the guests at the entrance. The Immortal Regiment event was held as part of the celebration of the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism. Russians and citizens of other former Soviet republics living in Egypt provided photographs of their relatives. The event was followed by a festive concert, with an opening speech by Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko.

"This festival of unity and courage gives confidence and strength to citizens of Russia and our like-minded people in other countries. We honor the memory of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers who defeated a powerful and evil enemy, and we cannot let them down," Borisenko said.

In addition to the Russians, representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Serbia and Sudan attended the celebration of Victory Day in Cairo. The event also aroused great interest among Egyptian nationals - ordinary citizens and students studying Russian.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Armenia Cairo George Azerbaijan Belarus Tajikistan Serbia Sudan Kazakhstan Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

14 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

32 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

7 seconds ago
 Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

9 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.