Over 300 People Dead, Almost 900 Injured In DPR From April 8 To April 14 - Rights Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Human Rights Commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova said on Friday that 209 soldiers and 105 civilians were killed, while 691 soldiers and 184 civilians were injured in the DPR in shelling by the Ukrainian troops from April 8 to April 14.

The total number of deaths in the conflict since 2014 is 6,585 people, including 98 children, according to the information published on the envoy's official website.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

