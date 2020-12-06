UrduPoint.com
Over 300 People Detained During Anti-Government Protests In Minsk - Law Enforcement Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) More than 300 people were detained during unauthorized protests across the Belarusian capital on Sunday to potentially be faced with administrative charges, the interior directorate of the Minsk City Executive Committee said in a press release.

"For violation of the legislation on mass events in Minsk, more than 300 citizens were detained, in relation to whom an administrative process was initiated under Article 23.34 of the Belarusian Administrative Code (violation of the procedure of organization or conduct of mass events)," the press release read.

According to the authority, numerous scattered groups of citizens gathered for demonstrations in different parts of Minsk in the period from noon until 3 p.m. local time (09:00 - 12:00 GMT), whereas some of these groups attempted to hold rallies on roads with car traffic and were subsequently prevented by law enforcement agents from doing so.

As stated in the press release, for some of the protesters this was not the first detention and others have "exercised active disobedience to the lawful demands of the law enforcement."

