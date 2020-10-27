Over 300 People Detained During Monday Protests in Belarus - Rights Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) More than 300 people were arrested on Monday during protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko across the country, the Vesna human rights center, unregistered by the country's authorities, said.

People protested across the country as part of the strike, announced by opposition, and attempted to block roads in Belarusian cities. The mass rally was held at the Independence square in Minsk in the morning but the police thwarted attempts to organize a demonstration in downtown in the evening.

The rights group published 335 Names of detainees on its website, but it regularly updates the list.

According to Vesna, the vast majority of people were arrested in Minsk.

Protests in Belarus, triggered by Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election that the opposition considers rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya had won. On this past Sunday, the deadline for an ultimatum issued by the Belarusian opposition requiring Lukashenko's resignation under the threat of a country-wide strike expired.