Over 300 People Evacuated From Supermarket in France Due to Fire - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) More than 300 customers and 35 staff members were evacuated at a supermarket in France's eastern city of Besancon after a fire broke out at an underground parking lot, media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at the InterMarche supermarket, according to the France Bleu radio broadcaster.

One person was reported to suffer from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The media outlet added that unknown people set a car on fire at the municipal parking in the basement of the supermarket. The fire then spread to neighboring cars and the smoke rose to the store.

According to firefighters working at the site, the blaze is difficult to extinguish, since the temperature in the underground parking lot has significantly risen, and the smoke makes it difficult to work.