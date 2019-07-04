(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) As many as 313 people, including 57 children, have been hospitalized as a result of floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As of 6:00 a.m. Moscow time [3:00 GMT], 313 people have been hospitalized, including 57 children," the representative said.

According to the representative, the floods claimed lives of at least 20 people and affected over 2,000 more. More than 1,700 individuals, including 131 children, sought medical assistance in hospitals. A total of 15 people, including a child, remain missing.

The floods followed the heavy rains that poured down on the Irkutsk Region on June 25 ” rivers swelled and spilled over into nearby settlements and cities, prompting the authorities to start rescue operations.