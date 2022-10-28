Over 300 Publicists Sign Letter Condemning US Publisher for Book Deal With Justice Barrett

UrduPoint.com

October 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Over 300 literary figures from the United States have signed an open letter condemning book publisher Penguin Random House for signing a $2 million book deal with US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her role in overturning the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights.

"We recognize that harm is done to a democracy not only in the form of censorship, but also in the form of assault on inalienable human rights. As such, we are calling on Penguin Random House to recognize its own history and corporate responsibility commitments by reevaluating its decision to move forward with publishing Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's forthcoming book," the letter read.

The authors of the letter said that publishing Barrett's book would place Penguin Random House in conflict with its own Code of Conduct and in "violation of international human rights."

At the same time, the letter noted that it was imperative that publishers could uphold their commitment to freedom of speech "with a duty of care," adding, however, that they could not turn a blind eye to their industry's misusing of free speech "to destroy our rights.

"

Among those who signed the letter are editors, publishers, writers and other "members of the writing, publishing, and broader literary community of the United States." 

The Guardian reported that the book deal with Barrett may be worth over $2 million.

In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the precedent established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and ruled that states may regulate the practice of abortion. The overturned Roe decision found in favor of pregnant woman's ability to seek an abortion without undue government restrictions.

Barrett, who was nominated and confirmed to the Supreme Court under the Trump administration in fall 2020, was at the core of the decision to overturn Roe along with other Trump's nominees to the court, according to US President Joe Biden.

