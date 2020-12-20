UrduPoint.com
Over 300 Refugees Returned To Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) As many as 306 people have left Armenia to return to their homes in the post-war Nagorno-Karabakh region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today buses transported 306 people from Yerevan to Stepanakert.

Russian peacekeepers and military police accompanied the buses," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers have been monitoring the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and assisting refugees since mid-November, when Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal, ending six weeks of bloodshed over the disputed region.

The Russian military estimates that over 42,000 people who fled the war have already returned home.

