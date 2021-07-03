Over 300 Soldiers Cross Into Tajikistan From Afghanistan - Tajik Border Service

(@FahadShabbir)

More than 300 Afghan border troops have crossed the Tajik border after the Taliban movement captured a border command post in the country's northeastern province Badakhshan, the country's border service told Sputnik on Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) More than 300 Afghan border troops have crossed the Tajik border after the Taliban movement captured a border command post in the country's northeastern province Badakhshan, the country's border service told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the border service, earlier in the day, the situation in Badakhshan's districts of Khwahan, Shahri Buzurg and Raghistan took a turn for the worse, as the aforementioned districts were overrun by the Taliban. During the fighting, the Taliban also captured the border command post in the Khwahan district.

As a result, over 300 Afghan soldiers were forced to withdraw into Tajikistan, with the Tajik border guards allowing them to do so.

The border service noted that it keeps the situation on the border under control.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.