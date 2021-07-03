UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300 Soldiers Cross Into Tajikistan From Afghanistan - Tajik Border Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:41 PM

Over 300 Soldiers Cross Into Tajikistan From Afghanistan - Tajik Border Service

More than 300 Afghan border troops have crossed the Tajik border after the Taliban movement captured a border command post in the country's northeastern province Badakhshan, the country's border service told Sputnik on Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) More than 300 Afghan border troops have crossed the Tajik border after the Taliban movement captured a border command post in the country's northeastern province Badakhshan, the country's border service told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the border service, earlier in the day, the situation in Badakhshan's districts of Khwahan, Shahri Buzurg and Raghistan took a turn for the worse, as the aforementioned districts were overrun by the Taliban. During the fighting, the Taliban also captured the border command post in the Khwahan district.

As a result, over 300 Afghan soldiers were forced to withdraw into Tajikistan, with the Tajik border guards allowing them to do so.

The border service noted that it keeps the situation on the border under control.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Tajikistan Border Post Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan keen to expand existing bilateral militar ..

36 seconds ago

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administration starts at ..

37 seconds ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

40 seconds ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results -- 1st update

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders to depute adequate manpow ..

5 minutes ago

Exams will neither postpone nor cancel, says Shafq ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.