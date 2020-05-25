UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300 Syrian Mercenaries Arrive In Libya From Turkey - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Over 300 Syrian Mercenaries Arrive in Libya From Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Two planes from Turkey carrying 301 Syrian mercenaries landed at the Misrata airport in northwestern Libya on Monday morning, the Al Arabiya channel reported, citing an airport source.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), which is fighting the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), has repeatedly accused Ankara of smuggling Syria-based militants to the country.

Earlier in May, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told Sputnik that up to 17,000 mercenaries had been smuggled to the country from Syria to fight for the GNA.

Separately, Mismari reported late on Sunday that the LNA had captured "one of the most dangerous" Syria-based IS (terror group, banned in Russia) militants in Tripoli, who fought under Turkish command in the GNA forces.

Libya remains split between two rival administrations since the overthrow and murder of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions started escalating in April 2019, when the eastern-based LNA resumed efforts to drive away the GNA from Tripoli.

Related Topics

Murder Militants Army Syria Russia Turkey Split Tripoli Ankara Libya April May Sunday 2019 From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

16 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

17 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

18 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.