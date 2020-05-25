Over 300 Syrian Mercenaries Arrive in Libya From Turkey - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Two planes from Turkey carrying 301 Syrian mercenaries landed at the Misrata airport in northwestern Libya on Monday morning, the Al Arabiya channel reported, citing an airport source.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), which is fighting the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), has repeatedly accused Ankara of smuggling Syria-based militants to the country.

Earlier in May, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari told Sputnik that up to 17,000 mercenaries had been smuggled to the country from Syria to fight for the GNA.

Separately, Mismari reported late on Sunday that the LNA had captured "one of the most dangerous" Syria-based IS (terror group, banned in Russia) militants in Tripoli, who fought under Turkish command in the GNA forces.

Libya remains split between two rival administrations since the overthrow and murder of its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions started escalating in April 2019, when the eastern-based LNA resumed efforts to drive away the GNA from Tripoli.