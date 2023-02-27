Over 300 Teenagers Detained in Moscow Due to Unrest - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Moscow police have detained more than 350 people, mostly minors allegedly involved in the informal subculture Ryodan movement, over their participation in riots in the Russian capital, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

On February 23, several members of the Ryodan movement insulted people of non-Slavic appearance during an online broadcast in Telegram, the source said, adding that later, a group of teenagers went down to the Moscow subway and got into a fight with other minors. During the fight, one of the members of the Ryodan movement was sprayed in the face with a spray can. The events sparked a wave of unrest in the Russian capital.

"In Moscow, more than 350 people, including 319 minors, were taken to police departments from February 24-25. Gas cartridges, knives, and airsoft guns were confiscated from some of the detainees," the source said.

After the checks, the police released most of the teenagers, but drew up administrative protocols against parents of 11 minors for failure to fulfill parental duties, the source told Sputnik.

In addition, the prosecutor's office opened a criminal case on hooliganism, with charges brought against three minors, the source said.

Meanwhile, some Telegram users started spreading calls for violence against members of the Ryodan movement.

On Sunday, media reported that the police had also detained members of the Ryodan movement in some other Russian cities, including Kazan, St. Petersburg, and Novosibirsk.

The Ryodan movement is named after Phantom Troupe, also known as Genei Ryodan ” a gang of thieves in the Japanese Hunter Ã— Hunter manga series.