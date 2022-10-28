UrduPoint.com

Over 300 Trade Groups Warn Biden Strike Will Shut Down 'Entire Rail Freight System'

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) More than 300 business groups in a letter called on President Joe Biden to work with railroad unions immediately or a strike will bring the entire US rail freight system to a standstill.

Unions representing some 100,000 workers in the US rail industry threatened a nationwide strike last month in protest of poor working conditions and pay. The White House intervened to broker a preliminary deal that half of about a dozen unions involved ratified.

"We have seen two unions reject the agreement and there are concerns that others may follow," the letter said on Thursday.

"If that were to be the case, we could witness a strike that would shut down the entire freight rail system."

The business groups said the White House must act now to move the process forward.

"Otherwise, Congress will be called upon to act," the letter added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen became the second union to vote against ratification after 60% of 4,639 ballots received voted no. A total of 6,339 ballots were mailed out, the union said in a statement.

