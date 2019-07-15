Over 300 Trains Canceled in Spain Monday Due to Strike Over Working Conditions - Reports

- Home
Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:13 PM
At least 320 trains were canceled on Monday due to a strike of employees of railroad operator Renfe, local media reported
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) At least 320 trains were canceled on Monday due to a strike of employees of railroad operator Renfe, local media reported.
The train workers' main demands are higher wages, a shorter working day and an increase in the number of jobs, according to El Pais newspaper.
The strike will affect the work of 107 high-speed and long-distance trains, as well as 213 medium-distance trains, the daily said.
The strike organized by the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, will last until 11 p.m. local time on Monday (21:00 GMT), El Pais specified.