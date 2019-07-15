UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300 Trains Canceled In Spain Monday Due To Strike Over Working Conditions - Reports

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:13 PM

Over 300 Trains Canceled in Spain Monday Due to Strike Over Working Conditions - Reports

At least 320 trains were canceled on Monday due to a strike of employees of railroad operator Renfe, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) At least 320 trains were canceled on Monday due to a strike of employees of railroad operator Renfe, local media reported.

The train workers' main demands are higher wages, a shorter working day and an increase in the number of jobs, according to El Pais newspaper.

The strike will affect the work of 107 high-speed and long-distance trains, as well as 213 medium-distance trains, the daily said.

The strike organized by the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, will last until 11 p.m. local time on Monday (21:00 GMT), El Pais specified.

Related Topics

Spain Media Jobs

Recent Stories

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

State of Emergency Imposed in Russia's Trans-Baika ..

3 minutes ago

Exhibition of top Thai Brands to be held in Karach ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

Fourteen killed in building collapse as monsoon ba ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Courts introduce legal claim forms in Fr ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.