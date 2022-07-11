UrduPoint.com

Over 300 Trucks From Kaliningrad Region Queue At Border With Lithuania

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Over 300 Trucks From Kaliningrad Region Queue at Border With Lithuania

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) More than 300 trucks are queuing at the Russian-Lithuanian border attempting to exit the Russian exclave region of Kaliningrad, with another 200 trucks awaiting entry into the region, Kaliningrad customs service said on Monday.

"As of 9 a.m. on July 11, in the past 24 hours employees of Chernyshevskoe checkpoint processed 200 heavy trucks heading to the Republic of Lithuania and 298 trucks arriving to the territory of the Kaliningrad region. Departure from the Russian Federation is expected by 310 vehicles, entry - by 200 trucks," the custom said.

Kaliningrad trucker drivers complain about spending days in queues, while lacking access to basic necessities.

"People (truck drivers) basically have no food, not everyone can buy it in stores, and you still have to drive to them, not everyone has Euros. No toilets, no showers, they just stand in the woods in Lithuania and wait," one of the truck drivers told Sputnik.

Queues of trucks at the Russian-Lithuanian border in Kaliningrad region at Chernyshevskoye checkpoint appeared in late June and since then their intensity has been escalating.

On June 23, 150 trucks were waiting to leave the region, on June 25 their number increased to 250 trucks. Kaliningrad custom service said that the number of trucks allowed out of the region decreased because of the breakdown at Lithuanian customs.

The European Union banned Russia-registered trucks in early April but made an exemption for those transiting to Kaliningrad, which is located on the Baltic Sea coast. The current restrictions on the transit of Russian goods, announced by Lithuania, apply to all transit of goods sanctioned by the EU. Lithuanian Railways notified the Kaliningrad region's railway of halting the transit of a number of goods subject to EU sanctions on June 18.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is considering various options for responding to Lithuania's "unfriendly" move. Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said that the restrictions would not affect transit of oil products at least until August 10 and that the region would mobilize its ferry fleet to compensate for railroad cargo cuts.

