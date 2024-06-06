Open Menu

Over 300 Volunteers Dedicated To Serving Pilgrims At Al-Wadiah Border Crossing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Over 300 volunteers dedicated to serving pilgrims at Al-Wadiah Border Crossing

Najran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At Al-Wadiah Border Crossing, volunteerism is thriving with the involvement of 311 volunteers from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the Najran Region.

These volunteers, represented by the social development center in Sharurah Governorate, are committed to providing humanitarian services to pilgrims arriving from the Republic of Yemen through the border crossing.

With enthusiasm and constant smiles, young men and women are competing to offer round-the-clock assistance to the Kingdom's guests.

Their services include distributing meals, providing aid to the elderly and sick, and offering guidance and awareness materials on Hajj rituals.

The volunteers emphasized that their dedication stems from their faith in the humanitarian message of volunteering and their sense of duty and responsibility towards pilgrims.

