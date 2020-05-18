UrduPoint.com
Over 300 Workers At Gold Mining Site In Siberia Test Positive For COVID-19 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:33 PM

At least 312 employees of Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a mine operator in the Severo-Yeniseysky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the regional Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that at least 554 more workers had positive results during initials tests, but their diagnoses had not yet been confirmed

SEVERO-YENISEYSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) - At least 312 employees of Polyus Krasnoyarsk, a mine operator in the Severo-Yeniseysky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the regional Health Ministry said on Monday, adding that at least 554 more workers had positive results during initials tests, but their diagnoses had not yet been confirmed.

The mine belongs to the Polyus company, the Russian gold mining company and the largest gold producer in the country.

"According to PJSC [public joint-stock company] Polyus, 866 employees have initially tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 312 [cases] were confirmed by the reference center. All employees who have a Primary positive test are isolated, a set of anti-epidemic measures is being conducted," the Health Ministry said.

Krasnoyarsk Territory Governor Alexander Uss on Monday tasked the regional authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Polyus Krasnoyarsk over a one-week period, adding that the Russian Defense Ministry would assist in the region.

"In addition, the forces of the Defense Ministry arrived to help us. Thus, as of today, there is a sufficient number of all kinds of forces in the Severo-Yeniseysky district, especially in the village of Yeruda [close to operating mine]. We need to organize proper cooperation, coordination and support for each other in order to take control of the situation in at least a one-week period, to prevent [COVID-19] spreading outside of the affected area in which shift workers are residing," Uss said.

According to the governor, almost 6,000 employees work at Polyus Krasnoyarsk, while the authorities only have the capacity to hospitalize 1,500 people in Yeruda. At the same time, Polyus CEO Pavel Grachev said on Monday that the working process on the site would be unaffected, despite the COVID-19 outbreak among employees.

