Over 3,000 Hungarians May Participate in Trials of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Some 3,000-5,000 Hungarians may participate in clinical trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Hungarian Human Resources Minister Kasler Miklos wrote on his Facebook account on Monday.

The minister added that the Hungarian health care specialists had received detailed information on Sputnik V and made sure that the vaccine was produced in accordance with "the latest technology and in conformity with the WHO protocols."

On November 27, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary wanted to produce the Russian vaccine on its territory, adding that the country would receive the first batches of Sputnik V in December.

On December 2, Hungarian health care specialists arrived in Russia to study Sputnik V vaccine and explore its manufacturing process.

In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Hungary has confirmed 6,697 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 250,278.