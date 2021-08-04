Over 3,000 Killed, 300,000 Displaced by Taliban in Recent Months - Afghan Foreign Minister

Taliban (terror group banned in Russia) attacks killed more than 3,000 and displaced 300,000 people in recent months, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said at a meeting with ambassadors of neighboring countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Taliban (terror group banned in Russia) attacks killed more than 3,000 and displaced 300,000 people in recent months, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar said at a meeting with ambassadors of neighboring countries.

"Mr. Atmar went on to say that the rise of the Taliban's bloody attacks in recent months had killed more than 3,000 people, displaced more than 300,000, and disrupted order and provision of services in half of the country's districts," the ministry statement read on Tuesday.

Some 18 million Afghans, almost half of the country's population, are facing a dire humanitarian crisis, the senior diplomat added.

Atmar decried Taliban's "war crimes" referring to massacres, forced marriages, destruction of public infrastructure and suspension of services in occupied areas.

The UN envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, called confrontation with the Taliban a "struggle that we should all pay serious attention to."

Afghanistan has experienced a surge in violence in recent weeks as the Taliban intensified its offensive after international troops began withdrawing from the country in May. The UN documented 5,183 civilian casualties in Afghanistan this year, which is 47% higher than in 2020, with half of the total number made up of women and children.