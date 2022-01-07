Over 3,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan, 26 Gunmen Killed by Security Forces - Reports

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - More than 3,000 people have been detained during the unrest in Kazakhstan while 26 armed people have been killed in clashes with the security forces, media reported on Friday.

The Interior Ministry added that 18 more gunmen had been injured, the Khabar 24 state-run broadcaster reported.