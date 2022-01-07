UrduPoint.com

Over 3,000 People Detained In Kazakhstan, 26 Gunmen Killed By Security Forces - Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 10:50 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - More than 3,000 people were detained during unrest in Kazakhstan while 26 armed people have were killed in clashes with security forces, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Friday.

The figures were first reported by a state-run broadcaster, Khabar 24. It said that 18 other gunmen had been injured.

The ministry said in a statement that it was back in control of all regional administration offices, called akimats. Police set up 70 checkpoints across the country.

"All akimats have been freed and taken under enhanced control," the message read.

Mass protests against a hike in gas prices broke out across the Central Asian country in the first days of January, leading to clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police in the capital of Almaty. A state of emergency has been declared.

