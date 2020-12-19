UrduPoint.com
Over 3,000 People Die On Migration Routes In 2020 - IOM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) At least 3,174 people across the globe died during migratory journeys in 2020 despite the COVID-19 related travel restrictions, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Friday.

"The IOM's Missing Migrants Project has recorded over 3,000 deaths on migratory routes worldwide so far in 2020," the statement said.

IOM said that the overall number of people known to have lost their lives in 2020 is fewer than in previous years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected data availability on deaths during migration and the monitoring of specific routes, the agency noted.

IOM pointed out that at least 600 additional lives were lost in invisible shipwrecks. These fatalities were not included in the Missing Migrants Project's records due to the lack of needed information.

"Reports of invisible shipwrecks largely come from distress calls and reports of missing family members relayed to NGOs who meticulously document such cases," IOM said.

Moreover, some routes saw an increase in fatalities, such as Spain's Canary Islands en route to which at least 593 people died in 2020, compared to 210 in 2019.

South America also recorded an increase in migrant deaths with at least 104 people, mostly from Venezuela, who lost their lives, compared to fewer than 40 in all previous years, since 2014, when IOM started collecting data.

The majority of fatalities worldwide were recorded in Europe, where at least 1,773 migrants died. Some 381 people lost their lives on the US-Mexico border, 245 perished in Southeast Asia, most of whom were Rohingya refugees, while another 143 and 112 migrants died in the Caribbean and the middle East, respectively, the agency said.

