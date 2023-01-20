Over 3,000 People Evacuated in Western Germany After US World War II Bomb Found - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Authorities in the western German city of Essen have decided to evacuate 3,300 people after a US World War II 500-kilogram bomb was found during repair works, German media reported on Thursday.

Another 480 people were forced to leave their homes in the city of Oberhausen, as the bomb was found on the border between these two cities, the WDR broadcaster reported.

In addition, rail service between some areas of Essen will be limited due to bomb disposal work, the report noted.