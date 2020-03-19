UrduPoint.com
Over 3,000 Russian Tourists Are In Dominican Republic Before State Of Emergency - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:20 AM

Over 3,000 Russian Tourists Are in Dominican Republic Before State of Emergency - Diplomat

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Less than a day before the complete isolation of the Dominican Republic due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), about 3,500 tourists from Russia remain in the country, the head of the Russian Embassy's section in Punta Cana, Mikhail Yevdokimov, told Sputnik.

"From 6 a.m. tomorrow (10a.m. GMT) all passenger transportation by land, sea and air is stopped. Our charter flights now fly here only empty to evacuate people. According to my calculations, there are now about 3,500-4,000 Russians, some have already left for home," Yevdokimov said.

According to the diplomat, all organized tourists will be taken out from the island by tour operators who are responsible for them, however, there are also a considerable number of private vacationers who arrived with transfers in Europe.

"The flight back by this route is already closed for them, we have very big problems with such tourists. We recommend that they buy tickets for charters flying here, but seats will be provided to them according to the residual principle," he said.

