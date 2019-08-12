UrduPoint.com
Over 3,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) More than 3,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 3,064 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 389 people, including 117 women and 199 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 2,675 people, including 803 women and 1,364 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

No humanitarian actions have been held by the Russian military over the past day.

According to the bulletin, the Syrian engineering units defused 39 explosive devices throughout Syria, clearing 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of the territory from mines, over the past 24 hours.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

