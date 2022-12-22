Over 3,000 US Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Weather - Tracker

Over 3,000 US flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday, just three days before Christmas Day, the FlightAware.com portal reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Over 3,000 US flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday, just three days before Christmas Day, the FlightAware.com portal reported on Thursday.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,445," the portal said.

Another 1,631 flights were delayed, it added.

Most of the changes in the schedule occurred in Chicago. Chicago O'Hare International Airport had to cancel almost 460 and postpone more than 90 flights. More than 200 flights were canceled in Chicago Midway International Airport.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning for most of the United States for the next few days.

"Powerful winter storm to produce widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States," it said.

The eastern part of the country will face "record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills" by Friday, while some areas in Oregon and Washington states should expect freezing rain, the statement added. "Widespread Wind Chill Warnings, Watches and Advisories span across over 30 states from Washington to Florida," the weather service warned.