UrduPoint.com

Over 3,000 US Flights Canceled, Delayed Due To Weather - Tracker

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Over 3,000 US Flights Canceled, Delayed Due to Weather - Tracker

Over 3,000 US flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday, just three days before Christmas Day, the FlightAware.com portal reported on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Over 3,000 US flights were canceled or delayed on Thursday, just three days before Christmas Day, the FlightAware.com portal reported on Thursday.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today: 1,445," the portal said.

Another 1,631 flights were delayed, it added.

Most of the changes in the schedule occurred in Chicago. Chicago O'Hare International Airport had to cancel almost 460 and postpone more than 90 flights. More than 200 flights were canceled in Chicago Midway International Airport.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning for most of the United States for the next few days.

"Powerful winter storm to produce widespread disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States," it said.

The eastern part of the country will face "record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills" by Friday, while some areas in Oregon and Washington states should expect freezing rain, the statement added. "Widespread Wind Chill Warnings, Watches and Advisories span across over 30 states from Washington to Florida," the weather service warned.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Christmas Washington Chicago Florida United States From Airport

Recent Stories

NATO to 'Massively' Increase Production of Weapons ..

NATO to 'Massively' Increase Production of Weapons - Secretary General

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi, Top ..

Zelenskyy Meets With US House Speaker Pelosi, Top Republicans, Democrats - Offic ..

3 minutes ago
 WHO, Health Ministry observe Universal Health Cove ..

WHO, Health Ministry observe Universal Health Coverage Day

3 minutes ago
 CCP takes notice of mobile applications offering m ..

CCP takes notice of mobile applications offering micro personal lones

28 minutes ago
 Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for sc ..

Provincial govt team selects 300 contenders for scholarships under SEEF

28 minutes ago
 PRCS always help humanity in time of need: Chairma ..

PRCS always help humanity in time of need: Chairman PRCS

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.