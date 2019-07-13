Over 30,000 Hongkongers Attend Rally Against Parallel Trading With China - Reports

(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) More than 30,000 people on Saturday took part in a protest in Hong Kong 's area of Sheung Shui against the practice of parallel trading with mainland China , citing rising housing prices and hygiene issues, local media reported.

The protesters demand that Hong Kong authorities stop ignoring negative effects of parallel trading on economy of Sheung Shui, an area close to the border with mainland China, according to the RTHK broadcaster.

The Hong Kong police said a series of clashes had occurred during the protest, calling on the demonstrators to end violence and disperse.

"The Hong Kong police is calling on the participants of the protest to end violent actions and disperse as quickly as possible," the police statement read.

Parallel traders buy goods tax-free in Hong Kong to resell them in mainland China.

Saturday's protest follows a series of demonstrations in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed people arrested in the former UK colony to be sent for trial in mainland China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier this week that the bill was "dead."