UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30,000 Hongkongers Attend Rally Against Parallel Trading With China - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:19 PM

Over 30,000 Hongkongers Attend Rally Against Parallel Trading With China - Reports

More than 30,000 people on Saturday took part in a protest in Hong Kong's area of Sheung Shui against the practice of parallel trading with mainland China, citing rising housing prices and hygiene issues, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) More than 30,000 people on Saturday took part in a protest in Hong Kong's area of Sheung Shui against the practice of parallel trading with mainland China, citing rising housing prices and hygiene issues, local media reported.

The protesters demand that Hong Kong authorities stop ignoring negative effects of parallel trading on economy of Sheung Shui, an area close to the border with mainland China, according to the RTHK broadcaster.

The Hong Kong police said a series of clashes had occurred during the protest, calling on the demonstrators to end violence and disperse.

"The Hong Kong police is calling on the participants of the protest to end violent actions and disperse as quickly as possible," the police statement read.

Parallel traders buy goods tax-free in Hong Kong to resell them in mainland China.

Saturday's protest follows a series of demonstrations in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed people arrested in the former UK colony to be sent for trial in mainland China. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier this week that the bill was "dead."

Related Topics

Protest Police China Hong Kong Buy United Kingdom Border Media Housing

Recent Stories

International Netball Federation vows all-out supp ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan High Commission organizes Medical career ..

1 minute ago

Pharmacists Associations reject strike call

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister advisor visits Hajj Complex Hayatab ..

2 minutes ago

Barry now a hurricane as it approaches Louisiana c ..

13 minutes ago

Opposition drama proved flopped: Ghulam Sarwar

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.