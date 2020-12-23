Over 30,000 Media Outlets Received Assistance in Russia Over COVID-19 - Journalists Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) More than 30,000 mass media outlets received state aid due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, said on Wednesday.

Solovyov mentioned that in March, the Russian Union of Journalists and the National Association of Broadcasters wrote a letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, asking the government to include media in the list of industries most affected by the pandemic.

"As a result, more than 30,000 media outlets were able to receive assistance, and, by the way, this aid, according to our Ministry of Digital Development, should be prolonged," Solovyov said.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Alexey Volin said during the All Russia 2020 forum in September that the government allocated support to 15,000 print media, 9,000 tv broadcasters, 7,500 network media and news agencies and about 1,000 printing enterprises. The Russian Union of Journalists also provided assistance to media that were unable to receive government support.