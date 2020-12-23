UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30,000 Media Outlets Received Assistance In Russia Over COVID-19 - Journalists Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Over 30,000 Media Outlets Received Assistance in Russia Over COVID-19 - Journalists Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) More than 30,000 mass media outlets received state aid due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Russian Union of Journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, said on Wednesday.

Solovyov mentioned that in March, the Russian Union of Journalists and the National Association of Broadcasters wrote a letter to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, asking the government to include media in the list of industries most affected by the pandemic.

"As a result, more than 30,000 media outlets were able to receive assistance, and, by the way, this aid, according to our Ministry of Digital Development, should be prolonged," Solovyov said.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Alexey Volin said during the All Russia 2020 forum in September that the government allocated support to 15,000 print media, 9,000 tv broadcasters, 7,500 network media and news agencies and about 1,000 printing enterprises. The Russian Union of Journalists also provided assistance to media that were unable to receive government support.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin March September 2020 Media TV All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

2 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

8 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

16 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.