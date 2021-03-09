UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30,000 Nationals Return To Mongolia From Abroad Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

Over 30,000 nationals return to Mongolia from abroad amid pandemic

Mongolia's State Emergency Commission on Tuesday said 30,243 nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated

ULAN BATOR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Mongolia's State Emergency Commission on Tuesday said 30,243 nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights, Mongolia has brought back 23,533 nationals on 131 chartered flights from different parts of the world so far, the commission said in a statement.

In addition, 6,710 nationals have returned home on buses or trains from virus-hit countries so far, the commission said.

The Asian country suspended international passenger flights in February 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is planning to reopen its air border from May 1st for international passenger flights, according to the government.

Mongolia so far has registered 3,372 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. More than 80 percent of the patients nationwide have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World Mongolia February May Border 2020 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

People like Nawaz Sharif, Zardari steel public mon ..

29 minutes ago

Estonia Detected Almost 580 Post-Vaccination Side ..

57 seconds ago

Montenegro Receives 2nd Batch of Russia's Sputnik ..

58 seconds ago

Kremlin Refutes US' Concerns Over Russia's Activit ..

1 minute ago

Scientists identify 5.7-cm-long stegosaur track in ..

11 minutes ago

Security forces search Myanmar protest district ro ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.