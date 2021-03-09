Over 30,000 nationals return to Mongolia from abroad amid pandemic

Mongolia's State Emergency Commission on Tuesday said 30,243 nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been repatriated

Following its suspension of international commercial flights, Mongolia has brought back 23,533 nationals on 131 chartered flights from different parts of the world so far, the commission said in a statement.

In addition, 6,710 nationals have returned home on buses or trains from virus-hit countries so far, the commission said.

The Asian country suspended international passenger flights in February 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is planning to reopen its air border from May 1st for international passenger flights, according to the government.

Mongolia so far has registered 3,372 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. More than 80 percent of the patients nationwide have recovered from the disease.