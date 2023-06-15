UrduPoint.com

Over 30,000 People Left Frontline Areas Of Zaporizhzhia Region - Acting Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 06:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) More than 30,000 people have been relocated from frontline districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, has told Sputnik.

"We have already relocated ” and I underscore that not evacuated ” about 30,000 citizens ... Most of them, over 20,000, have gone to the Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory and the Rostov Region. These are people who did not require our help as a state," Balitsky said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), adding that those who decided to stay in recreation centers on the Azov coast were receiving financial aid.

Balitsky added that almost all citizens from frontline towns and cities had been resettled before the Ukrainian counterattack began, and there had been virtually no civilians left in the gray zone either.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

