More than 30,000 Greta Thunberg inspired demonstrators denounced the German government's climate policy in Berlin on Friday, the police press office told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) More than 30,000 Greta Thunberg inspired demonstrators denounced the German government's climate policy in Berlin on Friday, the police press office told Sputnik.

"Over 30,000 people took part in the march," a police representative said.

The demonstration was organized by Fridays for Future, the youth climate strike movement launched by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018.

The protesters demanded the German authorities put climate justice ahead of corporate interests. They criticized the end of the 9 euro ($8.7) monthly ticket system and called for taxes on the excess profits of companies who have benefited from the war in Ukraine.