Over 30,000 Troops From 26 Nations to Take Part in Defender Europe 2021 Drills - Pentagon

More than 30,000 troops from the United States and allied and partner nations are set to participate in the upcoming Defender Europe 2021 exercise, European Command (USEUCOM) chief Gen. Tod Walters told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) More than 30,000 troops from the United States and allied and partner nations are set to participate in the upcoming Defender Europe 2021 exercise, European Command (USEUCOM) chief Gen. Tod Walters told reporters on Wednesday.

"We anticipate that over 30,000 US allies and partner forces will get together stretching all the way from the Baltic to Africa," Walters said during a press briefing.

Walters explained that the participating troops represent 26 nations, but refrained from providing any details about the exercise.

"Planning is ongoing," Walters said.

Defender Europe 2021 will be all domain exercise and will demonstrate the US and partner nations' ability to lift and shift large forces over a large area, Walters added.