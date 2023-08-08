Over 300,000 People Have No Power on US East Coast After Storms - Web Tracker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Over 300,000 customers on the US East Coast have no electricity after a wave of storms hit the region, the website Poweroutages.us said on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania faced the most significant electricity losses, with almost 100,000 customers still experiencing power problems there.

More than 80,00 people have no power in North Carolina, along with another 64,000 in Maryland, it added.

Two other states, Tennessee and Georgia, also have significant issues, with 57,000 outages. Another 20,000 customers have no power in Virginia and West Virginia.

Severe thunderstorms hit the US East Coast late Monday. The US National Weather Service issued alerts and tornado warnings for most parts of the region.