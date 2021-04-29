UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 300,000 Russian Servicemen Involved In Recent Combat Readiness Checks - General Staff

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:46 PM

Over 300,000 Russian Servicemen Involved in Recent Combat Readiness Checks - General Staff

Over 300,000 Russian servicemen and 35,000 units of weapons and military equipment were involved in the scheduled combat readiness checks of the winter training period, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Over 300,000 Russian servicemen and 35,000 units of weapons and military equipment were involved in the scheduled combat readiness checks of the winter training period, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"Today, we will sum up the results of the control checks of the winter training period, which were carried out in April in accordance with the armed forces' training plan.

In total, over 300,000 servicemen, and 35,000 units of weapons and military and special equipment were involved in the checks. A total of 180 vessels and cutters were involved, as well as around 900 aircraft, including 15 aircraft of the long-range aviation and 40 military transport aircraft," Gerasimov told defense officials.

As part of these routine checks, a series of unscheduled tests of combat readiness was conducted in all Russia's military districts, fleets and the airborne forces, Gerasimov went on to say.

Related Topics

Russia April All

Recent Stories

El Ghouz leads Moroccan cleansweep in men’s Open ..

11 minutes ago

Hungarian foreign minister due Friday on maiden vi ..

4 minutes ago

District administration seals two schools on viola ..

4 minutes ago

Corona vaccination is on rise, 20,000 health worke ..

4 minutes ago

Munawar Zarif remembered on his 45th death anniver ..

13 minutes ago

"Sister" continues to lead China's box office

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.