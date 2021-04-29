Over 300,000 Russian Servicemen Involved in Recent Combat Readiness Checks - General Staff

Over 300,000 Russian servicemen and 35,000 units of weapons and military equipment were involved in the scheduled combat readiness checks of the winter training period, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Over 300,000 Russian servicemen and 35,000 units of weapons and military equipment were involved in the scheduled combat readiness checks of the winter training period, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"Today, we will sum up the results of the control checks of the winter training period, which were carried out in April in accordance with the armed forces' training plan.

In total, over 300,000 servicemen, and 35,000 units of weapons and military and special equipment were involved in the checks. A total of 180 vessels and cutters were involved, as well as around 900 aircraft, including 15 aircraft of the long-range aviation and 40 military transport aircraft," Gerasimov told defense officials.

As part of these routine checks, a series of unscheduled tests of combat readiness was conducted in all Russia's military districts, fleets and the airborne forces, Gerasimov went on to say.