GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Over 300 million people across the world will lose jobs, and 1.6 billion people will lose livelihoods due to the quarantine measures imposed worldwide to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday in its fresh report on COVID-19 impact on employment.

According to the previous estimates of the United Nations' agency, the restrictions, imposed to contain the spreading of COVID-19, will result in a 6.7 percent decrease in working hours, which means that 195 million people could lose their full-time jobs.

The renewed forecast of the ILO says that already 305 million full-time jobs could be lost by July, with 1.6 billion people working in informal sectors of the economy (or nearly 50 percent of the global workforce) projected to lose livelihoods due to restrictions on their activities or the fact that they are working in the most-affected sectors.

The ILO believes that over 436 million companies worldwide, which are engaged in the worst-hit sectors, face high risks of disruptions. These include around 232 million wholesale and retail enterprises, 111 million processing industry enterprises, 51 million residential housing and food services enterprises, and 42 million companies working in the real estate sector and engaged in other kinds of entrepreneurial business.

The ILO called for urgent, flexible and task-oriented measures to support employees and companies, especially small businesses and firms working in the informal sector. According to the UN agency, the economy relief measures should envision the creation of many workplaces and be supported by more active employment and social protection policies.