Tue 01st June 2021

Over 30Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Mexico - Health Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Mexico has administered more than 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses out of 39.8 million that were purchased from different companies, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

"From December 23, 2020, Mexico has used 30,477,703 vaccine doses," Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

The country has already fully vaccinated 12.4 million people, 24 percent of the entire adult population. Another 9.3 million have received a single jab so far.

Mexico launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive in December, starting with frontline medical workers. The country is using five different vaccines ” those by Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, as well as China's Sinovac and Cansino, and also Russia's Sputnik V.

