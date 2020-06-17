UrduPoint.com
Over 30Mln Tonnes Of Cargo To Be Carried Via Russia's Northern Sea Route In 2020 - Rosatom

Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:07 PM

The volume of cargo carried through Russia's Northern Sea Route will extend 30 million tonnes in 2020, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

"What do you think, will you manage to reach 30 million tonnes this year" Putin asked Likhachev.

"I think we will even exceed this mark [in 2020]," Likhachev added,

The cargo carriage volume was initially expected to reach 30 million tonnes in 2021, which means that the plan is being implemented ahead of schedule, Putin recalled.

Likhachev, in turn, said that the plan to reach 80 million tonnes by 2024 was "quite ambitious."

"We need some leeway every year," Rosatom chief explained.

