Over 3.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Over 3.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia, with 192,000 people across the country remaining under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"Over 3.1 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation, and 192,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 119,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

