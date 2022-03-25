Over 3,200 Bridges in UK Identified as Substandard Requiring $1.6Bln for Repair - Reports

Over 3,200 road bridges across the UK have been identified as being substandard, with the required repair budget estimated at 1.2 billion ($1.6 billion), The Guardian reported on Friday, citing research by the RAC Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Over 3,200 road bridges across the UK have been identified as being substandard, with the required repair budget estimated at 1.2 billion ($1.6 billion), The Guardian reported on Friday, citing research by the RAC Foundation.

"Bridges, as defined by highway engineers, come in all shapes and sizes. But even the failure of the shortest of these structures could mean a 5ft-long gap in the carriageway, and even on relatively minor roads that can still be a headache, causing disruption and possibly a long diversion," Steve Gooding, the director of the RAC Foundation, said, as quoted in the report.

The data from the 196 councils across the UK showed that 3,211 substandard bridges were detected, with only a small part of them, presumably a few hundred, set to be repaired in the next five years, according to the report.

The list included a wide range of bridges from little ones stretching across small streams to the biggest like Hammersmith Bridge in London, spanning over the Thames.

"Whilst the increase in substandard bridges year-on-year is not huge ... with the threat of more severe weather events linked to climate change that must be a worry for the overall resilience of our highway network," Gooding added.

Wales is facing the worst bridge conditions, with up to 104 bridges identified as unfit for the transportation.